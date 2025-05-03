Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $14.33 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 260,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,133,000 after buying an additional 173,811 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.07.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at $22,818,050.22. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,805 shares of company stock worth $3,945,082. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $399.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.20. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

