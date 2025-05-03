Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $158.01 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.90 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 21.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

