Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 2,530 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.2% of Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.