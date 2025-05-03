Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 2,530 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.2% of Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 2000 ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.