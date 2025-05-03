Aspire Growth Partners LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,140,000 after acquiring an additional 141,915 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $364.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.53.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.