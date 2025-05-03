Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $193.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.57 and a 200-day moving average of $196.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

