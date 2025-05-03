Asset Management Group Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after buying an additional 1,288,137 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% during the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,429,000 after buying an additional 720,010 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after acquiring an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

