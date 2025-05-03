Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,961,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,668,000 after purchasing an additional 907,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

