Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 30th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, Airbnb, Honeywell International, Cadence Design Systems, and Analog Devices are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.14. 15,319,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,173,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.49.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $532.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,863. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $396.35 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.67. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock remained flat at $182.00 on Wednesday. 3,453,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,772,317. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.16. The firm has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $5.52 on Wednesday, hitting $119.97. 4,611,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.78. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

HON stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.70.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $4.07 on Wednesday, reaching $298.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,102. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.31. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.61. 1,676,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,514. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.19.

