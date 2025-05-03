Accredited Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,449 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

