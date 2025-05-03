Keel Point LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

