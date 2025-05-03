Aspire Growth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 2.4 %

Tesla stock opened at $287.21 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 486,618 shares of company stock worth $155,887,459. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research lowered Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.46.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.