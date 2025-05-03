Aspire Growth Partners LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $430.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.00.
Caterpillar Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSE:CAT opened at $323.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.78.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.56%.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
