Arthedge Capital Management LLC Sells 48,900 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arthedge Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises about 10.5% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $17,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $54.09 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.84.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

