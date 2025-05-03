4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Makes New $297,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 123,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after buying an additional 856,307 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after buying an additional 743,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after acquiring an additional 570,674 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,084.91.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This trade represents a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,759 shares of company stock worth $186,744,388 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,156.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $968.34 and its 200-day moving average is $917.85. The company has a market cap of $492.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $565.16 and a 52-week high of $1,159.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

