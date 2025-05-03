Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,124 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,006,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
