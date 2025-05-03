Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. BlackRock accounts for 1.6% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $928.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $916.68 and a 200-day moving average of $981.38. The company has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $752.30 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.08.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,261,628.34. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

