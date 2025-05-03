Wahed Invest LLC Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $328.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.57. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.06 and a twelve month high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

