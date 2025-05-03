Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 385 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,432,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 23,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,351,461.85. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

