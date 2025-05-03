Ariel Investments LLC Sells 37,218 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,218 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $49,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $187.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.85 and a 200-day moving average of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

