Anderson Financial Strategies LLC Takes $27,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,725,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 71,024.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,525,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.5 %

SPGI stock opened at $506.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.49 and a 52-week high of $545.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

