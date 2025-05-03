Anson Funds Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $989,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 2.3 %

PLD stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

