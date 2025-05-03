Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $49,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,292,000 after buying an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $440.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.78 and a 200 day moving average of $365.54. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 863.90, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.61, for a total transaction of $2,716,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 761,842 shares in the company, valued at $331,104,151.62. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,125 shares of company stock worth $53,208,049 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

