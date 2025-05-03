QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $157.00 at Evercore ISI

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.58.

QCOM stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.74 and its 200 day moving average is $158.53. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $91,439.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,953.95. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.4% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 31,921 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 660,574 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $101,471,000 after purchasing an additional 127,789 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

