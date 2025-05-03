Paylocity’s (PCTY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $235.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $265.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCTY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $187.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day moving average is $196.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

