Keel Point LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,490,378,000 after buying an additional 100,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,233,000 after acquiring an additional 223,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $998,400,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $975,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gartner by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,662,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $805,192,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.50.

Gartner Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IT opened at $427.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $429.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.05 and a 12-month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

