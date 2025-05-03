Accredited Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 3.2 %

American Express stock opened at $277.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $326.28.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Express

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,593. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.