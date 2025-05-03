Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 70 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

