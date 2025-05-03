Aspire Growth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,576,366,000 after acquiring an additional 411,210 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Visa by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $347.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $645.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.57. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,400 shares of company stock worth $52,711,258. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

