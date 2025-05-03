iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

