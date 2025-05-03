iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,343 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,668,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 438,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,176,000. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,411.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 54,658 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,419,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,305.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $83.26.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

