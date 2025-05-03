12,950 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after buying an additional 1,777,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $208.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.06. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.58, for a total value of $475,121.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 201,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,033,945.06. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.64, for a total value of $1,793,386.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,628,054.72. This trade represents a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,734 shares of company stock worth $64,629,600. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TEAM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.57.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

