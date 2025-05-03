Accredited Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.60 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1612 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.