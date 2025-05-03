Accredited Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.46 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $193.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

