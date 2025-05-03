Accredited Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,497 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Target by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.84. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $124.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.