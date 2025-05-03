Accredited Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,497 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Target by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Stock Performance
NYSE TGT opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.84. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $124.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.37.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
