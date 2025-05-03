Aspire Growth Partners LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 128,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $718,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.53.

Stryker Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $378.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.38 and a 200 day moving average of $373.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

