Aspire Growth Partners LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,494 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,458,601,000 after buying an additional 1,678,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,007,520,000 after buying an additional 126,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,775,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,664,000 after acquiring an additional 696,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $645,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,770.56. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,853 shares of company stock worth $5,163,062. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $95.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.