Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,557,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,469,163,000 after buying an additional 1,506,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $155,211,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average of $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $125.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $138.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

