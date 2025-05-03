CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in CVS Health by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE CVS opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

