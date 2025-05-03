Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,618 shares of company stock valued at $155,887,459 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.46.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $287.21 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.79, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

