Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 126,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

