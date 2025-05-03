Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 813,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,590 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $40,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fluor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Fluor Price Performance

FLR stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.