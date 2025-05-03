Wahed Invest LLC Increases Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,581,000 after purchasing an additional 45,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,339,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,392,000 after buying an additional 63,675 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,125,000 after buying an additional 594,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,888,000 after acquiring an additional 38,356 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.60.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.6 %

RACE opened at $462.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $441.15 and its 200 day moving average is $447.06. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $509.13.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $3.1265 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

