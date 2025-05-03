Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Lessened by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,496,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 758,656 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for approximately 2.4% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $176,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $190,391,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Trimble by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,937 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,041,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after purchasing an additional 520,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,064.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after purchasing an additional 417,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

