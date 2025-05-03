Arrowroot Family Office LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,956,000 after acquiring an additional 193,580 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

