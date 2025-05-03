The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $9,330,060 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

