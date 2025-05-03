Ariel Investments LLC Sells 21 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,050.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,856.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,977.91. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,176.43 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total value of $5,205,900.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,210,495.94. This trade represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,775.00 to $1,837.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,277.46.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

