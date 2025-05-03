ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $50.75 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $50,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $30,047,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bio-Techne by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,711,000 after buying an additional 293,193 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W cut Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $130,336.96. This represents a 48.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.