3,082 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.53.

NYSE BLDR opened at $113.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $203.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

