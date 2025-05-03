698 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 698 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $2,147,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,110,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $666.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $613.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.