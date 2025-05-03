Ariel Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 249,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 341,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 348,989 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 172,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $53.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.