Ariel Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2025

Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 249,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 341,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 348,989 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 172,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $53.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.